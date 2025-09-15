Free movement or not? Flip flops over re-opening of NH-2 trigger confusion in conflict-torn Manipur

<p>Guwahati/Imphal: The Centre's efforts to ensure "free movement" on the NH-2 in conflict-torn Manipur seems to have run into a rough weather once again with the Kuki Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of Kuki-Zo organisations, on Monday asserting that no free movement on the stretch of the highway passing through Kuki-dominated areas have been "permitted." </p><p>"KZC has not declared the reopening of NH-2. No free movement has been permitted on this route. As there has been no settlement or agreement yet to end the conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki communities, no one from either side must cross the buffer zone under any circumstances," KZC said in a statement signed by its chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and general secretary Thangzamang.</p><p>Movement on the NH-2, connecting Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland with Meitei-dominated Imphal (Manipur capital), has remained affected since the conflict began in May 2023. The Kuki organisations have allowed transportation of goods on the highway but are against "free movement" of the Meiteis on a stretch passing through Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. Kangpokpi shared a boundary with Imphal Valley. Meiteis and Kukis have avoided visiting each other's areas due to the conflict. </p><p><strong>The flip flop</strong></p><p>Interestingly, on September 4, the MHA issued a statement saying that KZC decided to open the NH-2 for "free movement" of commuters and goods on the route that passes through Kangpokp. The statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the KZC gave commitment to cooperate with the security forces deployed by the Centre to maintain peace on the NH-2. This was decided following a series of meetings between officials of the MHA and a delegation of KZC, it further said. </p>.Two days after PM Modi's Manipur visit, house of Kuki rebel leader torched in Churachandpur.<p>Hours later, however, KZC issued a statement in which it sought to clarify that it only appealed to the people of Kangpokpi to extend co-operation to the central security forces deployed to ensure safety along the highway stretch. "Our appeal was specifically confined to the stretch of NH-2 passing through Kangpokpi district. It must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted or free movement across the buffer zone. The sanctity of the buffer zone between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas will continue to be strictly respected and maintained," it said.</p><p>On Monday, a senior KZC leader told DH, "The PIB statement was against what we signed in the agreement." The agreement, a copy of which is with DH, states the KZC appealed to the public in Kangpokpi district to cooperate with the security forces deployed by the Centre in their efforts to provide security to commuters and transportation of essential goods on the NH-2. It does not mention "free movement."</p><p>Following the PIB statement, many told DH in Imphal that Meiteis were still not allowed to use the Kangpokpi stretch even after signing of the agreement. "What is the use of the agreement if it is not implemented on the ground?" a Meitei trader asked in Imphal on Sunday. </p><p><strong>KZC warning</strong></p><p>The KZC statement on Monday said the "buffer zone" is to be respected at all costs. "Any violation will only lead to serious consequences and further deterioration of peace and security." the KZC said in a statement.</p><p><strong>Bitter past</strong></p><p>The Centre's move to ensure "free movement" on the NH-2 in March turned violent when one Kuki person was killed and several others, including policemen were injured. On March 1, Home Minister Amit Shah had set March 8 as the deadline to ensure "free movement" on the highways in Manipur. But the Kuki organisations clashed with the forces when a Manipur State Transport Corporation bus tried to enter Kangpokpi on March 8, forcing the Centre to postpone the plan.</p>