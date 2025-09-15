Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Free movement or not? Flip flops over re-opening of NH-2 trigger confusion in conflict-torn Manipur

Kuki Zo Council warned that 'violation of the buffer zone' would lead to 'serious consequences' and further 'deterioration of peace and security'.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 17:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 17:11 IST
India NewskukiManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us