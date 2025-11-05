Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | November 5, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 01:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Passengers walk on the NCL (Norwegian Cruise Line) cruise liner "Norwegian Epic" in Valletta's Grand Harbour, as seen from Floriana, Malta.

Passengers walk on the NCL (Norwegian Cruise Line) cruise liner "Norwegian Epic" in Valletta's Grand Harbour, as seen from Floriana, Malta.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinian Hamas militants carry bodies, after Hamas said that it found the body of an Israeli hostage soldier on Tuesday and prepares to return it to Israel through the Red Cross, in Gaza City.

Palestinian Hamas militants carry bodies, after Hamas said that it found the body of an Israeli hostage soldier on Tuesday and prepares to return it to Israel through the Red Cross, in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A US flag is reflected in the door as Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, stands at a car after casting his vote in the New York City mayoral election, outside a polling site at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Astoria, Queens borough of New York City, US.

A US flag is reflected in the door as Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, stands at a car after casting his vote in the New York City mayoral election, outside a polling site at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Astoria, Queens borough of New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A child looks at the golden coffin of ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun during the first day for visitors after the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), near the Giza pyramid complex, in Giza, Egypt.

A child looks at the golden coffin of ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun during the first day for visitors after the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), near the Giza pyramid complex, in Giza, Egypt.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People during the sunset by the Brahmaputra riverside, capturing photos and moments against the scenic backdrop of a cable-stayed bridge, in Guwahati, Assam.

People during the sunset by the Brahmaputra riverside, capturing photos and moments against the scenic backdrop of a cable-stayed bridge, in Guwahati, Assam.

Credit: PTI Photo

This month's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon seen over the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

This month's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon seen over the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 01:56 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us