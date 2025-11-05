News in Pics | November 5, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Passengers walk on the NCL (Norwegian Cruise Line) cruise liner "Norwegian Epic" in Valletta's Grand Harbour, as seen from Floriana, Malta.
Palestinian Hamas militants carry bodies, after Hamas said that it found the body of an Israeli hostage soldier on Tuesday and prepares to return it to Israel through the Red Cross, in Gaza City.
A US flag is reflected in the door as Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, stands at a car after casting his vote in the New York City mayoral election, outside a polling site at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Astoria, Queens borough of New York City, US.
A child looks at the golden coffin of ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun during the first day for visitors after the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), near the Giza pyramid complex, in Giza, Egypt.
People during the sunset by the Brahmaputra riverside, capturing photos and moments against the scenic backdrop of a cable-stayed bridge, in Guwahati, Assam.
This month's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon seen over the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.
Published 05 November 2025, 01:56 IST