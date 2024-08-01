Government working hard towards peace talks, announcement soon: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

In response to Congress MLA Ranjit Singh's question about violence occurring despite the presence of over 38,000 state forces, Singh said, "An investigation is being conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge. The findings will identify the lapses that contributed to the violence, and responsibility will be fixed based on the inquiry's conclusions."

Replying to a query from Congress MLA Surajkumar Okram, Singh said, "So far, 226 people have been killed in the violence. There have been delays in arresting culprits in certain cases due to mob-like conditions. There have also been instances of groups obstructing security forces.