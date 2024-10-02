Huge cache of explosives recovered in Manipur

<p>Imphal: Security forces recovered a huge cache of explosives, including 21 big and medium IEDs, at Senam village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, the police said on Wednesday.</p><p>The explosives were found when the northeastern state, affected by ethnic clashes since May 2023, witnessed escalated violence from early last month when drone attacks by militants were reported.</p>.Three killed, several injured in gunfight over land dispute during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Manipur.<p>About the recovery, the police in a statement said that they found, among others, 10 big improvised explosive devices, 11 medium-sized IEDs, 42 country-made grenades, seven No.36 hand grenades, two Chinese grenades and 34 petrol bombs.</p><p>Besides, one country-made Lathode gun, a rifle and pistol, two Pompi guns and detonators were recovered.</p><p>More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year.</p>