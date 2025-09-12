Menu
In first visit to Manipur after 2023 ethnic violence, PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore

According to officials, Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where Kukis are in the majority.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 18:36 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 18:36 IST
