Women’s outfit opposes PIL against Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara

<p>Bengaluru: Naveddu Nilladiddare (if we do not stand), a network of women's organisations, has opposed the PIL petition filed in the High Court of Karnataka against inviting Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq for inaugurating Dasara. </p>.<p>Speaking at a press meet on Thursday, Activist Akkai Padmashali said, "Karnataka is known as a peaceful garden of all religions (Sarvajanangada Shanthiya Thota). We request the government to not step back from their decision." </p>.<p>Dasara is not celebrated in anyone's house or is not celebrated by a sect, it is a state's festival and religious extremists cannot stop it, she added. </p>.<p>Speaking about Banu Mushtaq's contribution to Kannada literature, the members said that she was a lawyer fighting injustice in society and her literary work in Kannada had taken Kannada a step forward on the global stage. </p>.<p>Social activists Vasundhara Bhupathi, Sunandamma, R Poornima and N Gayatri were present. </p>.<p>The members also questioned as to why the nomination of renowned Kannada writer K S Nissar Ahmed was accepted despite both of them belonging to the same community. "It is highly regrettable that now when a distinguished woman writer, lawyer and leader from the same marginalised community who has been selected to inaugurate the state festival has been stirred into a controversy by the opposition," said one of the members. </p>.<p>The organisation accused the BJP of being "anti-minority and anti-women".</p>