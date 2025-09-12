Bengaluru: Director S Narayan and family booked in dowry case

<p>Bengaluru: Kannada film director S Narayan and his family have been accused of harassing their daughter-in-law for dowry. </p>.<p>In a complaint registered at the Jnanabharathi police station, Pavithra, the wife of Narayan’s second son, Pavan, claimed that her husband and his family had physically assaulted her over dowry. An FIR has been filed against Pavan, Narayan and his wife Bhagyavathi. </p>.<p>In the FIR filed on September 1, the 32-year-old victim alleged that she had been harassed for dowry throughout her marriage with Pavan between 2021 and 2025. </p>.2020 riots: Umar Khalid says Delhi Police FIR a 'joke', alleges evidence fabricated to implicate him.<p>In her complaint, Pavithra shared that it was she who would earn and manage the household, as Pavan did not have a job. And later on, when Pavan went on to start a film institute, Kala Samrat Team Academy, he started demanding more funds, despite having received dowry at the time of the wedding. </p>.<p>“In addition to the dowry, at the time of the wedding, we had gifted a ring worth Rs 1 lakh and covered the wedding expenses. Despite receiving the dowry, they have assaulted me and demanded more money,” she claimed. A police officer investigating the case said that they were in touch with the family. </p>.<p>Talking to Kannada news channels, Narayan has denied the charges.</p>