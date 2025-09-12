Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Director S Narayan and family booked in dowry case

In the FIR filed on September 1, the 32-year-old victim alleged that she had been harassed for dowry throughout her marriage with Pavan between 2021 and 2025.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 20:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 20:24 IST
India NewsBengalurudowryS Narayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us