Homeindiamanipur

In Manipur, curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts till noon on August 7

The restrictions have been relaxed to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 05:59 IST

Curfew in the Imphal East and West districts of Manipur was relaxed from 5 am to noon on Monday.

Separate statements were issued by the office of the respective district magistrates in this regard.

"Restriction of movement of the public from their residence is hereby lifted from 5 am to noon on August 7 to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items," the notifications stated.

Curfew relaxation was shortened to 5 am to 10.30 am on Saturday after three people, including a father-son duo, were killed in their sleep and their bodies were later slashed with swords by militants in Bishnupur district.

The curfew relaxation period was from 5 am to 6 pm in the twin Imphal districts before the incident. There was no relaxation of curfew on Sunday.

Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipur on May 3, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

(Published 07 August 2023, 05:59 IST)
India NewsManipurImphal Valley

