Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Intelligence suggests September 19 Manipur ambush may have been ‘contract killing’ to undermine President rule

The two main accused were identified as Thoungram Sadananda Singh alias Purakpa (18) and Khomdram Ojit Singh alias Keilal (47).
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 14:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 14:36 IST
India NewsManipurPresident rule

Follow us on :

Follow Us