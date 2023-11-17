Kuki group ITLF may face legal action for 'separate administration' statement

Guwahati: Manipur government has decided to initiate "appropriate" legal action against the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation in conflict-hit Manipur, for its recent statement about forming a "separate administration" in the Kuki-dominated districts.

An official statement issued by Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Manipur said a meeting of the ruling BJP legislators on Thursday condemned the statement and said appropriate legal action is being initiated against the ITLF and concerned persons.

"The statement of ITLF has no legal or Constitutional basis. The irresponsible statement appears to be motivated and aimed at vitiating the law and order situation in the state," said the statement.

The decision came after the ITLF General Secretary Muan Tombing on Wednesday announced about forming a "separate administration" comprising the Kuki-dominated hill districts like Churachandpur, Tengnoupal and Kangpokpi as the government has failed to protect the Kukis and the "Meitei-led government" in Manipur acted against the Kukis.

He said the Kukis will announce a new CM and other ministers from among the Kuki-Zo MLAs, who are unable to visit the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley. At least 10 Kuki Zo MLAs including seven belonging to ruling BJP, also supported the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kukis in Manipur.