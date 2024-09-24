Kuki groups declare 'shutdown' on September 28 fearing attacks; Meiteis urge PM Modi to take action

Guwahati: Several influential Kuki organisations on Tuesday announced a "total shutdown" in Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas on September 28 and imposed restrictions on travel and events between September 26 and 29 fearing attacks by "armed Meitei groups."

In two separate statements on Tuesday, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) and Kuki Inpi, Manipur, forums of Kuki-Zo organisations, said that Metiei radical armed group like Arambai Tenggol is likely to take advantage of the "security inputs" shared by Manipur government about possible attacks by 900 Kuki insurgents on September 28 to launch attacks on the Kuki-Zo people.

"The Centre's security advisor, Kuldiep Singh recently made hints about an impending attack on September 28. In a social media post, the Arambai Tenggol leader Kourounganba Khuman expressed his excitement about September 28. These are indicators that an attack plan is being intended towards the Kuki-Zo people. In the past, assault on Kuki-Zo occured after the Manipur government made claims about presence of 200 Kuki militants in Jiribam," said the ITLF statement.