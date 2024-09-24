Kuki groups declare 'shutdown' on September 28 fearing attacks; Meiteis urge PM Modi to take action

Guwahati: Several influential Kuki organisations on Tuesday announced a "total shutdown" in Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas on September 28 and imposed restrictions on travel and events between September 26 and 29 fearing attacks by "armed Meitei groups."
In two separate statements on Tuesday, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) and Kuki Inpi, Manipur, forums of Kuki-Zo organisations, said that Metiei radical armed group like Arambai Tenggol is likely to take advantage of the "security inputs" shared by Manipur government about possible attacks by 900 Kuki insurgents on September 28 to launch attacks on the Kuki-Zo people.
"The Centre's security advisor, Kuldiep Singh recently made hints about an impending attack on September 28. In a social media post, the Arambai Tenggol leader Kourounganba Khuman expressed his excitement about September 28. These are indicators that an attack plan is being intended towards the Kuki-Zo people. In the past, assault on Kuki-Zo occured after the Manipur government made claims about presence of 200 Kuki militants in Jiribam," said the ITLF statement.
The two organisations asked Kuki-Zo people to remain indoors on September 28 and asked their "village volunteers" to remain on high alert to prevent attacks. They also announced closure of all educational institutions in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas between September 27 and 29, no travelling and closure of "borders" between September 26 and 29.
"The claim by the Manipur government about infiltration of 900 Kuki insurgents for attacks on September 28 has been manufactured to justify an all out attack on the Kuki-Zo people," Kuki Inpi said in its statement.
Kuldiep Singh recently said central forces were put on alert following the inputs shared by the Manipur government.
Meiteis move PM Modi
Meanwhile, several organisations representing the Meitei community, on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to PM Narendra Modi seeking action against Kuki insurgent groups, for attacks on the Meiteis since May last year. They also demanded abrogation of the suspension of operation agreement with the 25 Kuki insurgent groups, which were signed in 2008.
At least 237 people have been killed and over 60,000 others displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May last year. Sporadic incidents of firing along the peripheral areas have kept the state on the boil despite the presence of over 50,000 security forces, including the army.
Published 24 September 2024, 16:57 IST