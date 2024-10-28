Kuki-Zo Council to boycott Manipur government's move to set up ad-hoc committees for ADC's

<p>Guwahati: Kuki-Zo Council, a newly formed umbrella body of Kuki-Zo communities, threatened to boycott Manipur government's recent move to set up "ad-hoc committees" for the autonomous district councils (ADCs) while calling for a Union Territory comprising Kuki-Zo dominated areas for restoring peace.</p><p>The council was recently formed by several civil society organisations representing the Kuki-Zo communities, in order to carry forward the process for initiating talks with the Centre for ending the Meitei-Kuki conflict. </p><p>Nearly 240 people have died due to the conflict since May last year.</p>.Centre pushes for peace as Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs from Manipur meet in Delhi since violence began .<p>"Any attempt to impose ADC elections or to allow select committee members to administer the councils on the Kuki-Zo people will be boycotted and sternly opposed unless our genuine demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature is fulfilled," the council said in a statement. </p><p>"This move is widely viewed as a ploy to undermine the rights and voices indigenous tribal communities, casting a shadow of doubt over the intention of the state government," it said.</p><p>The reaction came after the Manipur government's recent decision to set up a 20-member "ad-hoc committees" for each ADC till elections for the councils are conducted. Elections for the autonomous district councils, mainly for the Kukis and Nagas, have remained pending for a long time. The move amid the Meitei-Kuki conflict has invited sharp reactions from the Kuki-Zo communities. Recently, at least 10 MLAs belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities also rejected the move and wrote to the Centre against it.</p><p><strong>Coexistence impossible </strong></p><p>Stating that justice to the Kuki-Zo communities under the current government is impossible, the council said that the only way to end the conflict and restore peace is to fulfill the demand by the Kuki-Zo organisations for a "separate administration" in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature. "The state sponsored violence has made it abundantly clear that peaceful co-existence is no longer possible within the current framework of Manipur. A separate administration is the only way to ensure the safety, dignity and future of the Kuki-Zo people," it said. </p>