Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Manipur Governor

Acharya was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Siddharth Mridul during a function at the Raj Bhavan.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 08:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Imphal: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was on Wednesday sworn in as the Governor of Manipur.

Acharya was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Siddharth Mridul during a function at the Raj Bhavan.

Talking to reporters after taking oath, he urged people "to come forward with open minds and cooperate with each other to ensure peace and prosperity for Manipur".

Acharya landed in Imphal on Tuesday and was welcomed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 July 2024, 08:28 IST
India NewsManipurRaj Bhavan

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT