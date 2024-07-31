Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Manipur Governor

Imphal: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was on Wednesday sworn in as the Governor of Manipur.
Acharya was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Siddharth Mridul during a function at the Raj Bhavan.
Talking to reporters after taking oath, he urged people "to come forward with open minds and cooperate with each other to ensure peace and prosperity for Manipur".
Acharya landed in Imphal on Tuesday and was welcomed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Published 31 July 2024, 08:28 IST