Suffering, resilience & compassion: Echoes of violence haunt Manipur's relief camps

In the days leading up to the tragic events of May 3, 2023, Manipur stood at a crossroads, teetering on the brink of chaos.
Tensions flared following the Peace Solidarity Rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM). It denounced the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and protested the High Court’s directive regarding the community’s ST status. The situation quickly escalated, culminating in the torching of four forest offices in Churachandpur by an enraged mob. To quell the unrest, the State Home Department imposed a five-day suspension of mobile data and Internet services, with curfews enforced under Section 144 of the CrPC 1973.
The national media became a battleground of competing narratives, obscuring the truth and deepening the rifts that divided communities. In the heart of Delhi, attempts were made to assign blame and perpetuate stereotypes, while the real victims — innocent citizens — suffered in silence.
On the brink
Before the storm of violence descended upon Manipur, it was a land pulsating with promise and progress. The state had been making strides in various spheres, fuelled by a sense of optimism. However, beneath this facade of development, tensions simmered, threatening to erupt and rupture the fragile fabric that had long bound Manipur’s diverse communities together.
The rift between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur is primarily fuelled by contentious issues surrounding illegal poppy cultivation and the pursuit of ST status. The government’s crackdown on drugs has brought to light the widespread prevalence of poppy cultivation, particularly in Kuki-dominated areas, attracting settlers and leading to a notable surge in the Kuki population. Consequently, accusations have arisen on social media, with certain Meitei individuals unfairly branding all Kukis as refugees and poppy farmers. The Kuki community has defended poppy cultivation, citing poverty as justification, further complicating the situation and fostering resistance against government intervention in the illicit drug trade.
Simultaneously, the Meitei community’s advocacy for ST status has encountered staunch opposition from the Kukis.
I found myself confronted with a reality starkly different from the one I had left behind when I left Manipur in 2006. The echoes of violence reverberated through the streets, casting a pall of uncertainty over the once vibrant landscape.
Upon my return to Manipur in 2021, I was greeted by a reality drastically different from what I once knew. The state had undergone significant transformations during my absence. Infrastructural enhancements and government initiatives promoting entrepreneurship had infused a palpable sense of optimism. While the frequency of bandhs and blockades had diminished, challenges persisted, including Manipur’s dwindling presence in sports and the escalating drug crisis. Additionally, demographic shifts and the hill people’s disengagement from the notion of a unified Manipur underscored evolving dynamics. This starkly contrasting reality was further emphasised by recent outbreaks of violence, particularly impacting the Kukis. As uncertainty loomed over the once vibrant landscape, the echoes of violence served as a sombre reminder of the challenges ahead.
Village to relief camp
As a finance professional and sports scout, I am fortunate to have been associated with individuals helping people displaced by the violence — through donations or by providing guidance to students when they need it.
On the evening of April 13, 2024, I met a student from an underprivileged background. Raj N, 17, hails from Itham village where both the Meiteis and the Kukis have coexisted peacefully for years. He said, “The families would celebrate the festivals of one another.” Even when the violence broke out, village leaders from both communities maintained communication and agreed to refrain from any violence against each other. However, the agreement was broken just a few days later when some Kuki miscreants allegedly set fire to a few Meitei houses. This, he told me, left the Meitei villagers shocked and angry. After the incident, Raj and the rest of the villagers fled and are yet to return.
His father was a daily wage earner but has since not been able to work. His parents decided to stay back in the village along with other volunteers to protect their houses. His two younger brothers are passionate about football, and harbour dreams of becoming professional footballers and putting an end to their poverty.
Last week, Raj opened a fresh juice shop on Wangkhei Kongba Road in Imphal with the help of a young volunteer named Hillary M. It is located in front of the relief camp in Wangkhei High School. Hillary is the daughter of one of the female volunteers who set up the camp.
Raj gloomy face lit up when I asked him about his education. He is a student of Johnstone Higher Secondary School, Imphal. He has opted for science and geology, and aspires to become a geologist. It gave me strength to see this young boy staying positive despite suffering through the crisis that has separated him from his family.
Towards the end of our conversation, he bemoaned the lack of clarity about where we are headed and what the solution for the displaced would be. Many who stayed in this relief camp have moved into new prefabricated houses provided by the state government. However, he feels that it is just a temporary arrangement and the solution would be for all the affected people to go back to their homes.
Dwindling donations
A woman standing nearby joined us in our conversation. She turned out to be one of the women running the relief camp where Raj and 67 others have been staying. Maibam Bebe D said that the numbers were much higher a few months ago. She shared that the relief camp is organised by Wangkhei Apunba Nupi Lup (United Women Organisation of Wangkhei). It is a nonprofit and voluntary organisation formed last year. Their sole aim is to help people affected by the ongoing crisis. She narrated how they were overwhelmed with the help coming in from all over the country in the first few months. Even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar made donations to this camp.
However, the last couple of months have been challenging. The donations have slowed down and fewer people come for visits. She acknowledged the help coming from the state government and the local MLA, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, who is also the speaker of the state assembly. Despite this help, the rations sometimes fall short. The members of their organisation pitch in to make up for the shortage. She doesn’t blame anyone for the dwindling donations. The conflict has gone on for too long and it is not possible for individuals to contribute for such extended periods, she reasons.
She introduced me to another ema (mother), who has opened a vegetable stall just beside Raj’s temporary juice shop. The day I visited, the stall had in stock a few kilograms of potato, onions and a small quantity of fruits. She does not make much but it gives her a sense of self-respect to earn money through hard work. This is a sentiment shared by most people living in the relief camps. A sustainable source of income is needed as they cannot always rely on government help and charity.
Looking for jobs
Almost every adult in the relief camps is trying to find work through volunteers, NGOs, and authorities. Fortunately, in our society we do not lack for love and hospitality. Everyone is willing to help.
Recently, I visited the Kumbi area where a relative lives. After travelling for two hours, we reached the house, located near an empty hill.
The turmoil of the last 11 months had taken a toll on me but I felt rejuvenated breathing the fresh air and taking in the natural beauty. I talked to Sir Deben, a teacher in the village. He has received many awards for sericulture farming. He showed us his farm, located near the foothills. He lamented the lack of margins in silkworm rearing, which requires hard work. He is considering shifting to lemon farming, which is low maintenance, as he is getting old.
Uncertain future
He introduced me to his son Pritam, studying BCom in a premier commerce college in Imphal. He was shy and did not open up initially but later became more candid. He rued the fact that they belong to ‘the most unfortunate generation’. First the Covid outbreak put a dampener on their education for three years. And now, the violence has added to their woes. There are no regular classes and he is not too motivated as the future looks uncertain. Going to another state for further studies is not an option as his family can’t afford it. He is planning to help
his father in his farm for the
time being.
The more economically stable families have not been affected much. The ones suffering the most are the poor, who are living hand to mouth. The crops are all destroyed and the people in the valley have not been able to practise farming for almost a year now. The prices of vegetables and fruits continue to be sky-high.
The national media has stopped giving importance to the crisis. People outside the state are under the impression that there is complete normalcy in Manipur. That’s how powerful the narratives built on social media and national news media are. In truth, there is a stark difference between what the world thinks and our reality. Over the past few weeks, the violence has definitely come down but it seems like a temporary reprieve, probably owing to the Lok Sabha elections.
There is still no proper dialogue between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Over the last couple of months, people are talking more about the BJP and the Congress than about the Meiteis and the Kukis. They are concerned about which party would make solving this crisis a priority. No one is talking about those who have died during this violence nor are they talking about those whose houses and schools were burnt to ashes.
The turbulence in Manipur has revealed both the depths of human suffering and the heights of resilience and compassion. As the state grapples with the aftermath of violence, it is imperative that we come together as a community to support those most affected and strive for lasting peace and reconciliation.