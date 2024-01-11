JOIN US
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur: 3 missing persons found dead, manhunt on for one other

A search is on for the other missing person, identified as Dara Singh, police said and added that the three persons were suspected to be killed by militants.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 09:13 IST

Imphal: Three persons, who went missing while collecting firewood in a forest, were found dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, police said.

Four people from Akasoi in Bishnupur district went missing on Wednesday afternoon when they had gone to the nearby hills in Churachandpur to collect firewood.

The bodies of Ibomcha Singh, 51, and his son Anand Singh, 20, and 38-year-old Romen Singh were found near Haotak Phailen, police said.

A search is on for the other missing person, identified as Dara Singh, they said. The three persons were suspected to be killed by militants, a police officer said.

(Published 11 January 2024, 09:13 IST)
India NewsManipur

