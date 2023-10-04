Home
Manipur BJP MLA blames foreign terror groups for prolonging conflict in state

Manipur BJP MLA RK Imo Singh has blamed foreign terror groups for prolonging the conflict in the state and 'showing Manipur and the rest of the country in bad light.'

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, the MLA said legal action should be taken against all those involved in spreading terror in the country and using international platforms to propagate the separatist agenda.

Singh also urged the home minister to seriously view the denial by the Mizoram government to cancel biometric data collection of illegal immigrants from Myanmar as 'it could change the whole demography of the region.'

He also requested Shah for fencing the entire Indo-Myanamr border in Mizoram 'to help in controlling influx of illegal immigrants' so as to protect the indigenous people and strengthen the internal security of the country.

Singh thanked the Centre's decision of sending a CBI team to the state to probe the killing of two students and subsequent arrest of four persons allegedly involved in the murders.

(Published 04 October 2023, 10:17 IST)
