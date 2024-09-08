Manipur CM Biren Singh meets Governor again, asks for Unified Command leadership

Guwahati: Amid escalating violence, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya for the second time on Sunday and submitted a memorandum for bringing the Unified Command under him and abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups.

Singh and some of the ruling MLAs met Governor on Saturday evening and briefed him about the situation hours after six people were killed in Jiribam district.

This triggered speculation that Singh would tender his resignation to the Governor.

The Unified Command, which caters to all central forces as well the state police, normally is headed by CM. But the Centre in May last year rushed Kuldiep Singh, former DG of CRPF, to Manipur to take its Command in order to control the Meitei-Kuki conflict. The central forces at present has created "buffer zone" to separate the districts dominated by the Meiteis from the Kuki-dominated districts.