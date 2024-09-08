Manipur CM Biren Singh meets Governor again, asks for Unified Command leadership

Guwahati: Amid escalating violence, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya for the second time on Sunday and submitted a memorandum for bringing the Unified Command under him and abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups.
Singh and some of the ruling MLAs met Governor on Saturday evening and briefed him about the situation hours after six people were killed in Jiribam district.
This triggered speculation that Singh would tender his resignation to the Governor.
The Unified Command, which caters to all central forces as well the state police, normally is headed by CM. But the Centre in May last year rushed Kuldiep Singh, former DG of CRPF, to Manipur to take its Command in order to control the Meitei-Kuki conflict. The central forces at present has created "buffer zone" to separate the districts dominated by the Meiteis from the Kuki-dominated districts.
Demand of Meiteis, Kukis:
Organisations representing the Meiteis stepped up demand for bringing the Unified Command under the CM after nine Meiteis were killed allegedly by Kuki insurgents in fresh violence since September 1. Police said Kuki insurgents used drones and rockets to carry out attacks on the Meitei villages in the Valley. They demand the Unified Command to be brought under the CM to launch a "full-scale" operations against the Kuki insurgents. The CM also demanded that the SoO agreement with 25 Kuki insurgents (since 2008), should also be abrogated for allegedly violating the ground rules.
At least 135 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May last year. Sporadic incident of violence have kept the state on the boil despite presence of central security forces including the army.
Kuki organisations, at the same time, has also demanded action against Meitei insurgent groups for allegedly attacking the Kukis. They have made it clear that a "separate administration" such as a Union Territory comprising the Kuki-Zo dominated areas is the only way to restore peace in Manipur.
Published 08 September 2024, 08:59 IST