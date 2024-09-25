Manipur Congress MLA asks state security advisor to clarify on entry of Kuki militants

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Khundrakpam constituency, Lokeshwar said, "Singh's claim has created unrest in peripheral areas on Imphal valley. He should clarify the grounds for his assertions and what measures are in place to counter the militants’ entry. Villagers should not be left to live in fear." He urged the government to act promptly, emphasising that the responsibility for protecting the villages lies with the authorities, not the villagers themselves.