Manipur Congress requests Kharge to take action against Chidambaram over X post on regional autonomy

<p>Imphal: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Wednesday requested AICC president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> to take action against senior party leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/p-chidambaram">P Chidambaram</a> for his controversial post on X.</p>.<p>In the post that was later deleted, Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy.</p>.Meitei group reject resolutions taken in NDA meeting in Manipur, 21 MLAs absent.<p>In a letter to Kharge, the Congress leaders said, "We unanimously condemn the content of Chidambaram's post regarding the Manipur crisis." </p>.<p>The Congress leaders also reiterated their party’s commitment to the unity and integrity of the state. </p>