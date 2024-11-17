Manipur Crisis LIVE | Cong MLAs ready to quit 'if people want fresh mandate' after NPP withdraws support to BJP
Amid the unending spate of violence in Manipur, which escalated over the past few days, the National People's Party (NPP) on Sunday withdrew support to the N Biren Singh-led NDA government in the northeastern state, creating uncertainty about the state's political future. On the back of the NPP's decision, the Congress said that its MLAs too were willing to resign if the people of Manipur wanted a fresh mandate. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his rallies in Maharashtra in view of the situation in Manipur, indicating that a political churning could be around the corner. Follow the latest developments from Manipur, right here with DH.
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 15:37 IST
Highlights
20:0617 Nov 2024
CM Biren Singh should resign, says Jairam Ramesh as Congress MLAs offer to quit
20:0417 Nov 2024
All Congress MLAs ready to resign if people want new mandate, says state party chief
20:0417 Nov 2024
'Biren Singh failed...': NPP withdraws support to Manipur govt
Recent happenings indicate that government has no control over the administration: National People's Party leader Yumnam Joykumar Singh
Talking to PTI, National People's Party leader Yumnam Joykumar Singh said, "The reason why our party has withdrawn support from N Biren Singh-led government is (because) things have been going from bad to worse in the state. There has been no change or improvement.
"The attack on the police station, CRPF camp and abduction of six persons, including three children, and their subsequent murder. These things indicate that the government has no control over the administration."
'Want justice, don't care who rules,' says Kharge amid political uncertainty
"I just want justice, irrespective of who rules Manipur. PM did not go there and people of Manipur are suffering for months together, for years together. What is the PM doing? He is moving across entire world, entire Maharashtra and Jharkhand. But he is not going to Manipur. Rahul Gandhi went there. He started his padayatra from there to Mumbai, Maharashtra. Where is Mr Modi? He has no face to go there...I condemn the attitude of Central Government," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, commenting on the situation in Manipur.
CM Biren Singh should resign, says Jairam Ramesh as Congress MLAs offer to quit
All Congress MLAs ready to resign if people want new mandate, says state party chief
"I, along with all the Congress MLAs, am ready to resign as an MLA if the people of Manipur want to bring a new mandate to bring peace in Manipur," said Manipur Congress president and party MLA Keisham Meghachandra after the NPP withdrew support to the NDA govt.
'Biren Singh failed...': NPP withdraws support to Manipur govt
Amid raging violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur, the National People's Party (NPP) on Sunday withdrew its support to the N Biren Singh-led government. NPP has seven MLAs in the 60 member Assembly, where the BJP has 32 seats.
Read more
Published 17 November 2024, 15:00 IST