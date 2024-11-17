Manipur Crisis LIVE | Cong MLAs ready to quit 'if people want fresh mandate' after NPP withdraws support to BJP

Talking to PTI, National People's Party leader Yumnam Joykumar Singh said, "The reason why our party has withdrawn support from N Biren Singh-led government is (because) things have been going from bad to worse in the state. There has been no change or improvement.

"The attack on the police station, CRPF camp and abduction of six persons, including three children, and their subsequent murder. These things indicate that the government has no control over the administration."