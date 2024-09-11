Manipur governor to apprise Centre of state's ongoing crisis, demands by students

Guwahati: Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will soon apprise the Centre about the demands by the state government as well as the protesting students to restore peace in the conflict-torn state.
Acharya, who is also the Governor of Assam, returned to Guwahati on Wednesday, and is likely to visit New Delhi soon, sources said.
The Governor on Tuesday met a delegation of students, who staged violent protests in Imphal and at several other places in the Meitei-dominated valley. A statement issued by Raj Bhawan on Tuesday night said the students submitted a memorandum to the Governor with a set of their demands and Acharya assured them to take steps "in the best interest of the students and people of Manipur."
Several students were injured after they clashed with police and other security forces, who confronted them when they tried to march towards Raj Bahwan on Monday and Tuesday. This prompted the administration to suspend mobile and broadband internet in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. Curfew was also imposed in three districts.
The students demanded the removal of Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and Centre's security in-charge, Kuldiep Singh and bringing the Unified Command back under the CM. The students launched the protest a day after CM N Biren Singh and a few other ruling MLAs met Acharya seeking leadership of the Unified Command.
The central forces operate under the Unified Command, which is typically headed by the CM. But the Centre rushed Kuldiep Singh, a former DG of CRPF, to take over the command after the Meitei-Kuki clash broke out in May last year. At least 136 people have died since then. The students say the central forces failed to end the conflict.
Sources said the situation on Wednesday remained under control even as curfew and the internet suspension remained in force. Schools and other educational institutions remained shut on Wednesday too.
Published 11 September 2024, 15:45 IST