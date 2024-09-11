Manipur governor to apprise Centre of state's ongoing crisis, demands by students

Guwahati: Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will soon apprise the Centre about the demands by the state government as well as the protesting students to restore peace in the conflict-torn state.

Acharya, who is also the Governor of Assam, returned to Guwahati on Wednesday, and is likely to visit New Delhi soon, sources said.

The Governor on Tuesday met a delegation of students, who staged violent protests in Imphal and at several other places in the Meitei-dominated valley. A statement issued by Raj Bhawan on Tuesday night said the students submitted a memorandum to the Governor with a set of their demands and Acharya assured them to take steps "in the best interest of the students and people of Manipur."