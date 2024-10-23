Home
Manipur govt disallows manufacture, sale of edible tobacco items for 1 year

The prohibition came into effect from October 18, it said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 23:44 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 23:44 IST
Manipur tobacco

