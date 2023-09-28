Home
Manipur: Govt doctor suspended for social media post

He shall not leave the headquarters at Imphal without obtaining prior permission from the government, the notification issued on Wednesday said.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 07:39 IST

A government doctor was suspended in Manipur for allegedly making an 'inappropriate comment' on social media, a notification said.

He was a medical officer posted at the Tamenglong district, it said.

The doctor was suspended with immediate effect for 'posting/ sharing inappropriate comment on social media which is conduct unbecoming of a government servant', it added.

He shall not leave the headquarters at Imphal without obtaining prior permission from the government, the notification issued on Wednesday said.

The nature of the post was, however, not clarified in the notification.

(Published 28 September 2023, 07:39 IST)
