<p>Guwahati: Angry over senior Manipur Meitei MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh's sudden visit to Kuki villages on Monday, Kuki Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of Kuki-Zo organisations, on Tuesday warned that such unannounced visits could lead to "unwanted confrontations".</p><p>The organisation, which is engaged in talks with the Centre to find a solution to the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities, called Singh's visit an "irresponsible publicity stunt".</p><p>"His visit was made without any prior intimation to Kuki-Zo leaders, camp authorities, or the district administration. Reports confirm that he was visiting BJP workers elsewhere and made an impromptu stop at the camp on his way back. He later circulated photos and videos online, projecting himself as a peace-maker in conflict-torn Manipur," said a statement issued by KZC spokesperson, Ginza Vualzong. </p><p>Khemchnad, a senior BJP MLA, a former Minister and Speaker of Manipur Assembly on Monday said he visited Litan and Chassad in Ukhrul and Kamjong district, respectively. Both are Naga-dominated districts. </p><p>Singh called for peace and reconciliation during his visit to two relief camps where displaced Kukis have been taking shelter since the conflict erupted in May 2023. </p><p>"Where was Khemchand during May 3 to 7 in 2023, when violence broke out and Kuki-Zo families in and around Imphal were targeted and displaced? What prevented him from speaking then? His silence during the tragedy and sudden concern now do not align," KZC further said. </p><p>More than 260 people belonging to both Meitei and the Kukis have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the conflict. Meiteis from the Valley and the Kukis from the hills have been avoiding visits to each other's areas fearing further conflict. </p><p>The state has remained under President's Rule since February this year. </p><p>"A casual stop during his leisure travel brings no safety, justice, or accountability to the displaced families who continue to suffer. The KZC abhors this insincere act and cautions all individuals against visiting Kuki-Zo areas or relief centres without prior communication to community leaders. With the conflict still ongoing, such unannounced visits can spark misunderstanding or lead to unwanted confrontations," KZC said.</p>