Manipur lifts suspension of mobile internet in valley, asks users to be 'responsible'

Guwahati: A day after extending it for another five days, Manipur government on Monday lifted the suspension on mobile internet, which was imposed in five districts in the valley on September 10 following a violent protests by students.
The state government also decided to re-open the educational institutions from Tuesday in view of improvement in law and order situation.
The state home department issued a notification saying that the suspension was lifted after taking stock of the present law and order situation. The department, however, asked internet users to refrain from activities, which might lead the administration to re-impose the suspension.
The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state.— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 16, 2024
Pleased to attend the… pic.twitter.com/CzpfmUTjPX
Just before the home department issued the notification on Monday, CM N. Biren Singh, while addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of All Manipur Working Journalists' Union in Imphal said the temporary suspension on mobile internet would be lifted.
Singh, however, urged people to use the internet "responsibly" and refrain from sharing or posting any "unnecessary or inflammatory content" that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state.
The internet was suspended in Imphal East, Imphal West Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts in the Meitei-dominated valley after the students pelted stones at Raj Bhawan and other places on Septembee 9 and 10 demanding removal of DGP and the Centre's security in-charge. They made the demands after at least 10 persons died in fresh violence in the valley since September 1. The educational institutions were also shut as the Meitei organisations called "general strike" in the valley. Curfew was also clamped in three districts.
On Sunday, the home department issued a notification extending the suspension on mobile internet by another five days, till September 20.
Drive against drugs
CM Singh said his government’s "war on drugs" campaign would continue and said it is not against any community but to "save the state and nation."
He said that illegal drugs worth around Rs. 60,000 crores have been confiscated and around 18,000 hectares of poppy cultivation have been destroyed so far.
The government is committed to protect reserved forests in the state, he said. Singh, a Meitei, had several times in the past claimed that his government's drive against drugs and poppy cultivation made the Kuki insurgents angry and they resorted to violence. The allegation, however, was rejected by Kuki groups.