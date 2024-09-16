Manipur lifts suspension of mobile internet in valley, asks users to be 'responsible'

Guwahati: A day after extending it for another five days, Manipur government on Monday lifted the suspension on mobile internet, which was imposed in five districts in the valley on September 10 following a violent protests by students.

The state government also decided to re-open the educational institutions from Tuesday in view of improvement in law and order situation.

The state home department issued a notification saying that the suspension was lifted after taking stock of the present law and order situation. The department, however, asked internet users to refrain from activities, which might lead the administration to re-impose the suspension.