Manipur minister criticises opposition behaviour in Assembly, Congress hits back

Meanwhile, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee in a separate press conference said the session was a 'dark day in the parliamentary democracy of India.' Congress leader O Ibobi Singh said, 'The assembly session was convened only to avoid a constitutional crisis and not for public interest. The state government is doing whatever it wants. The members are being deprived to raise questions.' 'We do not want to shout in the House, but we had no choice against the dictatorial attitude of the government,' Ibobi said, adding, 'There is no rule of law but dictatorship, that's why we condemn it.' 'We had urged for a five-day session but it was not allowed. We had requested for a discussion on the current situation of the state in public interest but that was not allowed. After obituary references, the session was adjourned. This is unfortunate,' Ibobi said.