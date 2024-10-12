Home
Manipur Police sets up special cell to tackle extortion by underground groups, gangs

Over the past year, more than 121 extortionists have been arrested, along with over 215 members of underground groups and gangs.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 10:35 IST

