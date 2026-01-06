Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur: Probe into twin blasts handed over to NIA

The first blast, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), occurred around 5.45 am at an abandoned house.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 04:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 04:30 IST
India NewsManipurNIAblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us