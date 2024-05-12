Manipur school poised for 25 years celebrations, now abandoned, out-of-bound for Kuki owners

"Suddenly, I was left jobless, homeless, hopeless...lost everything," she said.

Unsure about the school's future, its management had moved the Supreme Court in November last year, seeking a direction to the Manipur government to compensate for the losses suffered and the state's failure to launch an investigation to arrest the perpetrators.

"On May 4 last year, the school, its buildings, its legacy and its mission were burnt, destroyed and lost forever. A day before, some families rushed to the school for safety when a violent mob began attacking churches, homes and other establishments of Kuki-Zo tribals," Khupkhoman's daughter-in-law Niangthianvung, 37, said.

"By midnight, about 34 people were inside the school complex (to seek shelter). To make matters worse, electricity to the school and its nearby areas was cut off...a mob then entered the school complex and burnt down classrooms, offices, hostels and residences. The school's football turf was also set ablaze," she added.

On May 5 last year, Niangthianvung, took a flight to Guwahati in Assam with her two sons while Khupkhoman stayed in a relief camp for a week. Her husband, a banker, was in Hyderabad for training then.

Later, they all travelled to Churachandpur using different routes, first living with relatives and then renting an accommodation for themselves.

This PTI reporter visited the school in the Imphal Valley and the family in the hills of Churachandpur earlier this month. The two regions since May 3 last year stand divided with Kukis residing in the hills and Meiteis in the valley. Clashes have claimed more than 200 lives.

Niangthianvung said, "We have no such information about students. We keep getting calls and that is how we know (about them)."

"When we realised there is no going back, we called a few neighbours to request if they could keep some of our belongings. Many of them were afraid to be seen as being in touch with us while few who went (to the school) said there is nothing left," Niangthianvung said.

Niangthianvung's sons, 7 and 5 years old, were students of St. Peter's School. Now they study in a school in Churachandpur.

"It does not feel the same, they often complain about the school, the house and everything, but they are too young to understand, and maybe by the time they grow up, they will have no memory about how their home once looked like," she said.

In their submission in the Supreme Court, the school's management has put the loss of movable and immovable properties at an estimated Rs 14 crore. The amount includes loans and personal borrowing by the family to improve the school's infrastructure, including construction of a new library and a recreational room.

Having experienced the 'horrors of the carnage', the family has also demanded compensation for mental trauma.