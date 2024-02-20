Manipur tribal body withdraws call to govt staffers to skip work over cop's suspension

Churachandpur/Imphal: A tribal body in Manipur has withdrawn its appeal to government employees to refrain from attending work over the suspension of a head constable who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab.

In a statement issued late on Monday night, Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said, "In the interest of the general public, the closure of state government offices will be lifted immediately." On Monday, state government offices in Churachandpur and neighbouring Pherzawl districts recorded thin attendance after ITLF urged staffers to refrain from attending work.

The ITLF stated that its demand for 'replacement' of district SP and DC and revocation of suspension of a head constable have not been met.

"In light of their safety, the district's DC and SP were ordered to depart. Nevertheless, it has come to light that they have risked their lives to return to the district. They are now responsible for their own safety and security," the statement read.

The ITLF also 'expressed regret' over the violence that occurred at a government complex housing DC and SP offices in Churachandpur on February 15 and claimed that it took place without the tribal body’s knowledge, while urging people to "refrain from engaging in such aggressive behaviour".