Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Meiteis' body to 'shutdown' govt offices from November 27

The Co-Ordination Committee on Manipur Integrity alleged the N Biren Singh-led government failed to launch an "all out operation" against the Kuki insurgents.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 15:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 15:56 IST
India NewsmeiteiManipurshutdownKukis

Follow us on :

Follow Us