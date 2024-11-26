Meiteis' body to 'shutdown' govt offices from November 27

<p>Guwahati: The Imphal Valley in conflict-torn Manipur still remained tense with COCOMI, an apex body of civil society organisations representing the Meitei community, on Tuesday deciding to "shutdown" all government offices from Wednesday (November 27) in order to register protest against the BJP-led government's alleged failure to act against "Kuki insurgents."</p><p>The Co-Ordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) said the N Biren Singh-led government failed to launch an "all out operation" against the Kuki insurgents, who had allegedly abducted and killed three Meitei women and three children in Jiribam. </p>.Tension in fringe areas of Imphal after Meitei community member goes missing.<p>"On November 18, CM Biren Singh promised to launch the operation within a week, but the same has not yet been done. So, from tomorrow, we will shut down the state and central government offices for two days in order to register our protest," COCOMI co-ordinator Thokchom Somorendro told reporters in Imphal.</p><p>The organisation also alleged the state government's failure to withdraw the AFSPA from areas under six police stations, which was re-imposed amid the fresh violence in Jiribam on November 14. </p><p>Several organisations representing the Meitei community, however, demanded withdrawal of the same. The state cabinet urged the Centre to withdraw the same following the demand and violent protests in the Valley. </p><p>The COCOMI took the decision on a day tension prevailed along Meitei-dominated Imphal West and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district following reports about alleged abduction of a Meitei person. A crowd of women protesters engaged in arguments with army and Assam Rifles personnel, who stopped them from entering the Kuki-dominated areas. </p>.Protest forces Manipur govt to extend curbs on internet for two more days .<p>Following COCOMI's announcement, the state government on Tuesday extended its decision to close all educational institutions in the valley until further notice, fearing law and order problems. </p>.<p>The curbs on mobile and broadband internet and partial curfew have also remained in force in some districts. </p><p><strong>Quit notice for displaced Kukis</strong></p><p>Chief of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in Assam, Tulirang Ranghang on Tuesday told reporters that the council would soon issue notices to over 1,000 Kukis, who had taken shelter in the district, following the conflict in Manipur to quit. He said the displaced Kukis, comprising 500 families, had taken shelter in the district. "They are, no doubt, tribals but we can't allow them to settle in our areas," he said. </p><p>Karbi Anglong has a sizable Kuki population but the district also has a history of conflict involving the Kukis and the majority Karbi community. </p>