MLA Nemcha Kipgen virtually takes oath as Manipur's Deputy CM amid warning from Kuki bodies

<p>Guwahati: In a rare instance, Nemcha Kipgen, a MLA belonging to Kuki community on Wednesday virtually took oath as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a>'s first woman Deputy Chief Minister amid anger and warning issued by Kuki-Zo organisations over the decision to join a "Meitei government." </p><p>Kipgen, 60, who served as a minister in N Biren Singh-led government earlier, virtually took oath from Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi. She was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla soon after Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a Meitei MLA, took oath as the new CM at Lok Bhavan, Imphal. Losii Dikho, a Naga MLA and two other legislators belonging to Meitei community, also took oath. </p><p>Although, no clear reason was cited for Kipgen's decision to take oath virtually, sources in Imphal blamed security concerns not only in Meitei-dominated Valley but also from the organisations representing the Kuki-Zo communities, who had earlier asked the Kuki MLAs not to join the government. They sought a "written commitment" from the government about creation of a Union Territory with a legislature before supporting the "popular government." </p>.BJP's Y Khemchand Singh sworn in as Chief Minister of Manipur.<p><strong>Kuki MLAs divided: </strong></p><p>Of the 37 MLAs (in the House of 60), BJP in Manipur has seven belonging to Kuki communities. Ten Kuki-Zo MLAs, including seven from BJP, however, have maintained distance from the Meitei dominated Valley and the Assembly since the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities erupted on May 3, 2023. On Tuesday, however, five out of seven BJP MLAs, turned up for the legislature party meeting in New Delhi, where senior Meitei MLA, Yumnam Khemchand Singh was elected as the leader. </p><p>On Wednesday, two MLAs, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur visited Imphal for the first time since the conflict started. Khaute belongs to Zomi community while Ngursanglur is from Hmar community. Hmar and Zomi are part of greater Kuki-Zo community.</p><p><strong>Kuki groups angry:</strong></p><p>Hours before the swearing-in, Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), two influential apex bodies of Kuki-Zo organisations, issued separate statements asking the legislators not to be part of the "Meitei government." </p><p>"The Kuki Zo Council has reiterated that any MLA from the community who chooses to disregard the collective decision of not participating in the formation of the Manipur government will be doing so in their individual capacity. The council will not be held accountable for the consequences arising from such unilateral decisions," KZC said in a statement. </p><p>"Kuki Zo people have been forcibly and physically separated by the Meiteis, and therefore have legitimately demanded a separate administration from the Meitei government in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature. Under these circumstances, it is neither logical not acceptable for the Kuki-Zo people to join the government with those from whom we have been violently separated," the KZC, which has been engaged in talks with the government, said. </p><p>The council said the decision against joining the government was taken at a meeting on December 30 and another in Guwahati on January 13, in which all Kuki-Zo MLAs were present.</p><p>The stand and warning by the Kuki Zo organisations, according to BJP sources, may put waters into the party's efforts for installing an "inclusive government" for restoration of peace in Manipur. </p><p>Meanwhile, security arrangements in and around the residences of Kuki-Zo MLAs have been beefed up in view of the warning and fear of violence.</p>