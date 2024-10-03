Home
Mob storms police station, loots arms during violence in Manipur's Ukhrul

'After violence broke out in Ukhrul town, a mob comprising mostly of youths stormed the police station located at Wino Bazar and decamped with government weapons,' an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 06:42 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 06:42 IST
India NewsManipurCrime

