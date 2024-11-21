More central forces arrive in violence-hit Manipur

<p>Imphal: Amid spike in violence in Manipur, eight companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) reached the state capital Imphal on Wednesday, officials said.</p>.<p>These forces arrived in Imphal a day after another batch of 11 companies of CAPF reached the state.</p>.Hunt underway for 'Kuki terrorists', says Manipur CM Biren Singh.<p>Officials said that four companies each of CRPF and BSF that arrived on Wednesday will be deployed at sensitive and fringe areas of the state.</p>.<p>Of the CRPF companies, one belongs to the Mahila Battalion.</p>.<p>The Centre recently announced that 50 fresh companies of CAPF would be deployed in Manipur.</p>.<p>Violence has escalated in the state as offices of the Congress and the BJP have been ransacked in the hill district of Jiribam last week.</p>.<p>The incidents occurred after irate mobs set fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley where an indefinite curfew has been clamped.</p>.<p>Security forces also foiled the attempt of the agitators to storm the ancestral residence of the Manipur chief minister on Saturday evening.</p>.<p>The violence escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.</p>.<p>Bodies of those six were later found over the past few days.</p>.<p>More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.</p>