Muslims in violence-hit Manipur village call for peace between clashing communities

Caught in the crossfire are some Meitei Pangals or Muslims, who comprise 9 per cent of the state's entire population. The community that resides 35 km away from the two violent-hit districts has been desperately calling for peace between the two clashing communities.

According to an NDTV report, three people were shot dead and butchered while they were sleeping in their homes in Bishnupur on August 6.

"Because of the situation, two of the masjids in Kwakta were used for a few hours by the security forces and firing happened. But we explained our situation to them, after which they left," Salauddin Qasimi of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Bishnupur told the publication.

Kwakta, once a peaceful locality where both Meiteis and Kukis coexisted in harmony, has turned into a battlefield ever since the clashes broke out.

"People in Kwakta have been living in panic. There is a massive price hike of edibles and essential items, lack of livelihood, life is at the extreme. Students can't study as there are no schools left due to a huge number of bombings," another resident of the village said.

Muslim leaders from the state had even gone to the national capital and appealed to the Centre for more security in the areas.

Kwakta, which has found itself in the crossfire of the conflict, has seen at least 12 injuries so far.