Myanmar-based KNA-B denies ties with man accused of being its member by Manipur CM

Guwahati: A day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed that a man of Kuki National Army-Burmese (KNA-B), Thangliankap, was arrested by Assam Rifles in the state, the Myanmar-based rebel group on Tuesday rejected the CM's claim.

In a statement emailed to DH, KNA-B publicity leader, Francis Kuki sought to clarify that the outfit has no relationship or knowledge of an individual named as Thangliankap. "Claims linking this individual to our organisation are entirely false and baseless," it said.

The outfit also called reports in Indian media outlets linking the individual with KNA-B as misinformation. "Manipur CM N Biren Singh has also made a similar statement, falsely associating the individual with KNA-B. We strongly condemn these malicious allegations and urge responsible authorities and media outlets to fact check before making such misleading statements," said the statement.