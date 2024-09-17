Myanmar-based KNA-B denies ties with man accused of being its member by Manipur CM

Guwahati: A day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed that a man of Kuki National Army-Burmese (KNA-B), Thangliankap, was arrested by Assam Rifles in the state, the Myanmar-based rebel group on Tuesday rejected the CM's claim.
In a statement emailed to DH, KNA-B publicity leader, Francis Kuki sought to clarify that the outfit has no relationship or knowledge of an individual named as Thangliankap. "Claims linking this individual to our organisation are entirely false and baseless," it said.
The outfit also called reports in Indian media outlets linking the individual with KNA-B as misinformation. "Manipur CM N Biren Singh has also made a similar statement, falsely associating the individual with KNA-B. We strongly condemn these malicious allegations and urge responsible authorities and media outlets to fact check before making such misleading statements," said the statement.
The KNA-B also shared a document that claimed that Thangliankap had registered as a "refugee" from Myanmar and filled-up a document seeking refuge in Manipur.
Sources in Assam Rifles, however, told DH that Thangliankap was arrested near Indo-Myanmar border in Chandel district, after he was found on the Indian side without any document. The source, however, refused to talk about CM's claim that he was a member of KNA-B.
KNA-B is the armed wing of Kuki National Organisation demanding a "sovereign Kukiland" comprising areas in parts of Myanmar and Northeast India. The outfit was initially active in both Myanmar and Northeastern region of India but it renamed its Myanmar wing as KNA-B after the Indian faction signed a Suspension of Operation Agreement with the Indian government in 2008. The KBA-B have been fighting an armed battle against the Myanmar military, which took over the elected government in 2021.
The Manipur CM on Monday said the arrest of Thangliankap proved his claims about involvement of Myanmar-based insurgent groups in the conflict since May last year. More than 236 people have died since then.
Kuki Students' Organisation in Manipur on Monday also rejected Singh's claim. It claimed that Thangliankap had registered as a "refugee" by filling out a proforma for identification of migrants/refugees of Myanmar origin entering into Manipur/residing in Manipur due to the unstable political situation in Myanmar, just like others who have sought refuge in the state due to the current political unrest in Myanmar
Published 17 September 2024, 17:29 IST