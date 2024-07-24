Naga group NSCN-IM calls Manipur violence an attack on Christian Kukis by Meitei armed group Arambai Tenggol

More than 200 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been left homeless in the Meitei-Kuki conflicts since May last year. However, the Meitei organisations have maintained that it is not a fight against any religious group, but against the "illegal migrants" from neighbouring Myanmar. Meiteis, who live mainly in the Valley, are largely Hindus, while the minority Kuki-Zomi-Hmars are tribal Christians.

Rejecting NSCN-IM's charges, Arambai Tenggol, the armed group representing the Meitei community, asserted that it is not a conflict against any religion but is a fallout of aggression by the Kuki "refugees" against the indigenous Meiteis. "The NSCN-IM's characterisation of the conflict overlooks the complex realities on the ground and misrepresents the nature of aggression faced by the Meiteis, who are the indigenous people of Manipur," said Arambai Tenggol in a statement on Tuesday.

Arambai Tenggol said it was formed as an organisation to protect and preserve the culture and identity of the indigenous Meiteis but was "compelled to defend" the Meitei community against the "armed aggression by the Kuki refugees". "It is extremely unfortunate for the NSCN-IM to label Arambai Tenggol as a militant group." it said.

According to central security forces deployed in Manipur, Arambai Tenggol at present has more than 50,000 armed cadres and are engaged in conflict with the Kukis. They said that cadres of the Meitei armed group were involved in the snatching of the weapons from the security forces, particularly from Manipur police and Indian Reserve Battalions last year. Kuki groups have often claimed that Arambai Tenggol has been supported by Manipur police and the BJP government in the state.