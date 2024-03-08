NSCN-IM urges to shift UNLF designated camps from 'Naga territory' in Manipur

Guwahati: Naga insurgent group in ceasefire, National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) on Friday asked the Manipur government to immediately shift the designated camps meant for UNLF, a Meitei insurgent group, from "Naga territory" in Manipur.
In a statement on Friday, the NSCN-IM questioned why the designated camps were constructed in a Naga territory to house the leaders and cadres of the UNLF without concent and knowledge of the Nagas.
"Such reckless intrusion is highly condemnable. Therefore, UNLF designated camps in Naga territory must be shifted immediately," said the statement.
NSCN-IM has been in the ceasefire with the government since 1997 and considers the Naga-dominated areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as their territory. Their one of the core demands demands are - unification of the Naga territories.
UNLF, on the other hand, is a banned organisation comprising the Meiteis in Manipur. A major faction of the UNLF, called Pambei faction, signed a ceasefire agreement with the government and the government is reportedly constructing designated camps to house its leaders and cadres as per the ground rules of the agreement.
But NSCN-IM's opposition to the move may add a new twist to it as the Meiteis are against any diktat of the Nagas in Manipur. Meiteis also oppose the demand for the unification of the Naga-dominated areas. Manipur has three Naga dominated districts: Ukrul Senapati and Tamenglong.
The NSCN-IM statement said when they signed the ceasefire with the Centre for taking forward the talks, everything was formally discussed and arrangements done accordingly with regards to setting up of designated camps.
"In the case of the government of India and UNLF, setting up designated camps was handled in a haphazard manner without considering the geopolitical sentiment," said the statement.
(Published 08 March 2024, 16:10 IST)