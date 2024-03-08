NSCN-IM urges to shift UNLF designated camps from 'Naga territory' in Manipur

Guwahati: Naga insurgent group in ceasefire, National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) on Friday asked the Manipur government to immediately shift the designated camps meant for UNLF, a Meitei insurgent group, from "Naga territory" in Manipur.

In a statement on Friday, the NSCN-IM questioned why the designated camps were constructed in a Naga territory to house the leaders and cadres of the UNLF without concent and knowledge of the Nagas.

"Such reckless intrusion is highly condemnable. Therefore, UNLF designated camps in Naga territory must be shifted immediately," said the statement.