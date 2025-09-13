Menu
PM Modi inaugurates 17 projects worth around Rs 1,200 crore in Manipur

The prime minister inaugurated the new Manipur Police headquarters at Mantripukhri, built at a cost of Rs 101 crore, and the civil secretariat, constructed at Rs 538 crore in the same locality.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 10:44 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 10:44 IST
