Security forces struggle to recover snatched weapons in conflict-hit Manipur

The combing operations being carried out by security forces in conflict-hit Manipur in search of the weapons snatched during the Meitei-Kuki clashes have not achieved much success yet.

Although police in Manipur say they have recovered nearly 100 such weapons during the searches conducted over the last 10 days, sources in at least two central security agencies told DH that recovery of weapons has not gone as per their expectation and the "plan of action", which was chalked out after the weapons were snatched in May and June.

Sources said although the report suggested that nearly 6,000 weapons were either snatched or stolen from armouries of police or Indian Reserve Police battalion store rooms, only about 1,800 of them have been recovered so far. They said that the "intervention" by women Meitei organisations also affected their drive in the valley districts to recover the weapons.

"According to reports, most of the weapons were snatched by the valley-based miscreants or insurgents but the drive to recover the weapons could not be carried out as per the action plan mainly due to the interference by women organisations," sources said.