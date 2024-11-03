Six militants arrested in Manipur

<p>Imphal: Six militants belonging to two proscribed outfits have been arrested in Manipur's Thoubal and Bishnupur districts, a police statement said.</p>.<p>Five militants of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) have been apprehended from Charangpat Mayai Leikai in Thoubal for their alleged involvement in abduction and extortion.</p>.Security forces seize four rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur.<p>They were identified as Thokchom Bikram Singh (29), Sinam Bijen Singh (37), Thangjam Deepak Singh (30), Lambamayum Naobi Singh (26), and Huiningsumbam Ton Singh (21), the statement said.</p>.<p>A hand grenade, five demand letters of the outfit, five mobile handsets, 13 SIM cards and a four-wheeler were seized from their possession during their arrest on Friday.</p>.<p>In another incident, police arrested one militant belonging to the PREPAK (PRO) outfit from Kumbi area in Bishnupur district on Saturday.</p>.<p>The militant, identified as Nongmaithem Gunamani alias Allu (32), was also allegedly involved in extortion. A hand grenade was seized from his possession.</p>