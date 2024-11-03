Home
india manipur

Six militants arrested in Manipur

Five militants of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) have been apprehended from Charangpat Mayai Leikai in Thoubal for their alleged involvement in abduction and extortion.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 04:11 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 04:11 IST
India NewsManipur

