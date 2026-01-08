Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Special CBI court frames charges on 15 counts against six accused in Manipur 'gangrape' case

The special court framed charges against the accused on 15 counts, in the order passed on January 2
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsManipurCBIgangrape case

Follow us on :

Follow Us