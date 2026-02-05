Menu
Stones, arson, shutdowns in Manipur as Kuki groups turn on MLAs who joined 'Meitei-led' BJP government

An organisation of "village volunteers," the armed Kukis, announced "cash reward" for killing Kigen and two Hmar-Zomi MLAs, who attended the swearing-in at Imphal.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 16:09 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 16:09 IST
