<p>Guwahati: A day after a "popular government" was reinstated in strife-torn Manipur, violence erupted in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district during a "shutdown" and a "social boycott" called by Kuki organisations over the decision by five Kuki MLAs to join the government. </p><p>Videos shared by Kuki organisations on Thursday evening showed protesters pelting stones, burning tyres and even vandalizing properties at Tuibuong area. They said that protesters clashed after the security forces tried to stop them from enforcing the "shutdown."</p><p>Kuki-Zo organisations roared in protest after Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki woman MLA, virtually took oath as deputy Chief Minister. Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a Meitei MLA, was administered the oath as new Chief Minister while a Naga legislator, Losii Dikho, took oath as another deputy CM. </p><p>A group of Kukis staged a protest in front of Manipur Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday night, from where Kipgen virtually took oath. Many in Kuki-dominated areas took to the streets while an organisation of "village volunteers," the armed Kukis, announced "cash reward" of Rs 20 lakh for killing Kigen and Rs 10 lakh each against two Hmar-Zomi MLAs, who attended the swearing-in at Meitei-dominated Imphal. </p><p>Joint Forum of Seven (JF7), a forum of Kuki organisations, called a shutdown.</p>.<p><strong>Betrayal charge -</strong></p><p>Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of Kuki organisations engaged in talks with the government, issued a "social boycott" against the five MLAs. In a statement, the council said by joining the government, the MLAs violated the January 13 resolution in Guwahati, Assam, which was endorsed by the MLAs, KZC and the armed groups in suspension of operations agreement. It was resolved not to participate in the formation of the government in the absence of a written political commitment from both the Central and State governments to support a negotiated political settlement—Union Territory with Legislature—under the Constitution of India.</p><p>"In the absence of any political solution to the ongoing ethnic conflict, the Meitei community—whose armed groups and institutions have been responsible for unspeakable suffering, violence, and persecution of the Kuki-Zo people—continue to remain our enemy. By joining the formation of a Meitei-dominated government, these MLAs have effectively aligned themselves with our enemy, thereby betraying their own people and disregarding the immense pain and sacrifices endured by the Kuki-Zo community." </p>.Kukis angry over MLA's joining Khemchand ministry in Manipur, enforce shutdown in Churachandpur .<p>The KZC views this act as a serious betrayal and a deliberate attempt to undermine the unity, sentiments, and collective political stand of the Kuki-Zo people. Kuki Students' Organisation and a few others organisations endorsed the "social boycott" and the shutdown. </p><p><strong>Challenge for government -</strong></p><p>The President's Rule, which was promulgated on February 13 last year, was revoked on Thursday, bringing hope for restoration of peace in the state that has remained roiled by Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. </p><p>By inducting a Kuki and a Naga MLA as deputy CMs, BJP was planning to reach out to the communities for restoration of peace. But the fresh violence that broke out on Thursday emerged as a worry for the government. </p><p>There are 10 MLAs representing the Kuki-Zo communities including seven from BJP. Five BJP Kuki MLAs attended the meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, in which Khemchand was elected as the legislature party leader of BJP in Manipur. </p>