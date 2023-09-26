Tension in Manipur Valley after photos of bodies of missing Meitei students go viral

The Imphal Valley in conflict-hit Manipur saw fresh tension on Wednesday after photos of the bodies of two Meitei students, who have remained missing since July 6, surfaced on social media.
Police had to fire tear gas shells as students spilled onto the streets of Imphal protesting the suspected murder of the duo allegedly by Kuki miscreants. The state education department closed the government schools fearing further law and order problem while the government issued a statement promising "swift and decisive" action against the perpetrators.
Fresh tension was reported after two photos were shared on social media days after the internet was restored in Manipur after nearly five months.
In one photo, two students, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) were seen sitting together with armed men standing behind them. In the second photo, the two were seen lying inside a jungle with the head of the boy, Hemjit missing.
It is suspected that Kuki miscreants had abducted the two friends and killed them. The duo were residents of Imphal.
The statement issued by the state government said that the two went missing in July and the case was handed over to CBI for investigation. "State police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators."
It assured the people that swift and decisive action would be taken against those involved in the abduction and suspected murder of the two students.
"The government is committed to ensuring justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime," said the statement.
More than 175 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis since May 3. The BJP government in the state on Saturday decided to restore mobile internet as the law and order situation improved.