Tension in Manipur Valley after photos of bodies of missing Meitei students go viral

The Imphal Valley in conflict-hit Manipur saw fresh tension on Wednesday after photos of the bodies of two Meitei students, who have remained missing since July 6, surfaced on social media.

Police had to fire tear gas shells as students spilled onto the streets of Imphal protesting the suspected murder of the duo allegedly by Kuki miscreants. The state education department closed the government schools fearing further law and order problem while the government issued a statement promising "swift and decisive" action against the perpetrators.

Fresh tension was reported after two photos were shared on social media days after the internet was restored in Manipur after nearly five months.

In one photo, two students, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) were seen sitting together with armed men standing behind them. In the second photo, the two were seen lying inside a jungle with the head of the boy, Hemjit missing.

It is suspected that Kuki miscreants had abducted the two friends and killed them. The duo were residents of Imphal.