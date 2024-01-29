Time for people to unite, identify real enemies during this difficult phase: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the state is passing through a difficult phase and it is time for the people to unite and identify who the real enemies are.

He said this at the flagging-off ceremony of the Imphal Ring Road project.

"We are passing through a difficult phase today. This is not the first time that we are facing a difficult phase. During the 1992-1993 ethnic conflict, more than 1,000 lives were lost. Today we are struggling. We are dealing with elements who want to break up a state with more than 2,000 years of history", Singh said.

The state has not slept for more than nine months now, he said.

"We will never allow them to win or achieve it. More than 3,000 state forces have been deployed at peripheral areas" Singh said and appealed to the people "not to foment disturbances in Imphal Valley. Let the valley be peaceful. Let the protection of Manipur be our sole duty. No more rallies. Let's identify and face the real enemies of the state".