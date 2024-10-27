Home
Two cadres of banned PLA held in Manipur; arms recovered

The two have been identified as N Priyo Singh (21) and S Devjit Singh (21) and handed over to Pallel Police Station
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 07:25 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 07:25 IST
India NewsManipurPLAarms

