Two cadres of banned PLA held in Manipur; arms recovered

<p>Imphal: Two cadres of the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>They were held by a team of Assam Rifles from the vicinity of border pillar number 87 on Saturday and handed over to the police, an official statement said.</p>.<p>The two have been identified as N Priyo Singh (21) and S Devjit Singh (21) and handed over to Pallel Police Station, it added.</p>.Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur.<p>On Friday, security forces apprehended one cadre of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) from Yanghoubung village near the India-Myanmar border, an officer said.</p>.<p>The arrested cadre of the banned Prepak (Pro) was identified as Robert Lalhahdam, and a rifle was recovered from his possession, he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, security forces, during a search operation at the foothills of Thangjing ridge in forest areas of Teijang village in Churachandpur district, recovered five rifles, one country-made mortar, four detonators and two grenades.</p>.<p>Another search operation at the foothills of Tentha Tuwaband areas in Thoubal district led to the recovery of six arms and ammunition, the official added.</p>