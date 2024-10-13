Two cadres of militant outfit PREPAK arrested in Manipur

<p>Imphal: Two cadres of the banned militant outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The two cadres, aged 34 and 18, were allegedly involved in extorting businessmen in the state capital Imphal.</p>.<p>Two mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession during the arrest on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The state government has recently set up an anti-extortion cell to combat rising extortion cases by underground groups.</p>.Seeing her photo with two male friends, man hacks wife, mother-in-law to death in Tripura.<p>IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib earlier said that extortion has reached unprecedented levels over the last 16 months, especially after ethnic violence erupted in May last year.</p>.<p>It is suspected that extortionists have been using weapons looted from police armouries.</p>.<p>Over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, 2023. A number of police armouries were looted since then. </p>