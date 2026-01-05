<p>Guwahati: Amid efforts to end the Meitei-Kuki conflict in Manipur, two suspected IED explosions in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district injured two persons including a woman on Monday. </p><p>The first blast took place in an abandoned house at around 5.40am near Saiton village in which two persons, who lived nearby, were injured by splinters. Another explosion took place later.</p><p>The place where the explosions took place is situated along the peripheral areas of Bishnupur and the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.</p><p>The two injured persons, Nongthombam Indubala Devi, 37 and Soibam Sanatomba, 51, were rushed to hospital. </p><p>The two back-to-back blasts angered the local residents, who confronted the security forces questioning how such attack could take place despite their presence. </p><p>Police said investigation was underway to ascertain the kind of materials used in the explosions and those involved in the attack.</p>.<p><strong>Meitei-Kuki groups question forces:</strong></p><p>There is large presence of central forces in the area where the incidents took place as it is situated along the boundary of Bishnupur-Churachandpur district. Movement of the Meiteis and the Kukis to each other's areas have remained snapped due to the conflict since May 2023. </p><p>As the explosions triggered fresh tension in the area, organisations representing both the communities questioned the role played by the forces in maintaining peace. </p><p>Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of Kuki groups engaged in talks with the government, condemned the attack and urged the authorities and the security forces to maintain peace. </p><p>Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI), an apex body of several organisations, mainly those in the Valley, demaned an investigation into the incident to identify those behind the attacks. "COCOMI holds the state administration and the security apparatus squarely responsible for their failure to discharge their constitutional duty to protect civilian lives," COCOMI said in a statement. </p>.Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur.<p>Calling the attacks "deeply disturbing and irresponsible," KZC said, "the violence took place in the buffer zone created by the security forces to prevent confrontations and loss of lives. The sanctity of the buffer zone must be respected by all," it said. </p><p>Meanwhile, several organisations in the Valley called a "shutdown" to register their protest against the fresh violence. </p><p>The areas along Bishnupur-Churachandpur peripheral areas witnessed fresh tension after more than 100 displaced Meitei families returned to the area recently. On December 16, unidentified persons opened fire targeting the families at Torbung area. </p><p>More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. </p><p>The state has remained under President's Rule since February 2025.</p>