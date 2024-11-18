Home
Violence continues in Manipur; BJP and Congress offices vandalised

A BJP MLA’s ancestral house was vandalised in Imphal Valley while a building owned by Ashab Uddin, the Independent legislator of Jiribam, was ransacked, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 18:33 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 18:33 IST
