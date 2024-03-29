Will permit candidates to change Imphal exam centre: UPSC tells Delhi HC

The court, in its order, also noted that the Manipur government has decided to extend financial assistance in the form of reimbursement of fare for conveyance, limited to the maximum of 2nd class sleeper railway fare rates or notified bus fare rate of the State, as well as for fooding and accommodation at the rate of Rs 1,000 per day for three days at the maximum.

In case of any need, the candidates from these districts can contact the Commission's toll-free helpline number 1800118711, added the court.

Closing the proceedings on the petition, the court 'accepted' the statements and assurances given by the Commission as well as by the State of Manipur and said they would be held bound by the same.

Manipur plunged into violence in May 2023 over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

This order led to rampant ethnic clashes. More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since the ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.